BUDAPEST, March 25 Hungary's government denied insider trading on Wednesday after its opponents questioned a Foreign Ministry decision to withdraw state funds from a brokerage that filed for bankruptcy protection a few days later.

The National Bank of Hungary suspended the licence of brokerage Quaestor on March 10, saying it may have sold more bonds than permitted under its issuance programme. It was the third Hungarian brokerage to run into financial trouble within weeks.

Calling on Prime Minister Viktor Orban to quit, the opposition Socialists urged the Foreign Ministry to clarify whether it had any insider information about Quaestor's finances.

The ministry said one of its institutions, the Hungarian National Trading House (MNKH), had invested 3.8 billion forints ($14 million) in Hungarian government debt through Quaestor but decided on March 5 to withdraw the funds.

"The Foreign Ministry and its institutions had no unlawful information whatsoever," it said on the government's website.

The far-right opposition party Jobbik, which has nearly caught up with Orban's Fidesz according to a recent poll by pollster Ipsos, called a news conference about the issue.

Orban, speaking in the western town of Sopron, said that after the collapse of Buda-Cash last month he ordered ministries to withdraw all public funds from brokerages.

Asked whether he thought it was strange that the Foreign Ministry got its money just in time, Orban said: "Not only do I not think it is strange, I gave the order.

"At the next government meeting I ordered every ministry to check whether it has any financial ties with any brokerages and whether it parks any public money with them, and if so, then withdraw it at once because zero forints should be held with brokerages at a time when a domino effect looms," he added, according to a video recording of the press conference on public media news site hirado.hu.

Orban, often at odds with Hungary's European Union partners, is hailed by his fans as a champion of national sovereignty. Opponents accuse him of filling key public sector posts with party loyalists.

Centre-right Fidesz was re-elected in 2014 but its public support has ebbed since its plan to tax Internet data traffic triggered major protests last year. ($1 = 272.36 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)