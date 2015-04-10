BUDAPEST, April 10 Hungary's ruling party is to
submit legislation to compensate clients of failed brokerage
Quaestor for up to 30 million forints ($107,055) each, using a
loan from the central bank that will have to be paid back by
investment companies.
The National Bank of Hungary suspended the Quaestor's
licence on March 10, saying it had sold some 150 billion forints
worth of bonds beyond what was permitted under its issuance
programme.
Fidesz party lawmaker Antal Rogan said the new proposal, to
be sent to parliament later in the day, would create a special
compensation fund to be filled with payments from investor
protection fund BEVA and the central bank loan, the size of
which he could not yet specify.
Members of BEVA, which include Hungary's leading bank OTP
, foreign banks and fund management companies, would
then need to repay that loan within 10 years to spread the
costs, Rogan said.
In return, members would gain ownership of Quaestor's assets
and their repayments could fall if those assets are liquidated.
"This was not investment risk that befell these clients ...
quite simply their money that they invested with Quaestor from
their savings has vanished," Rogan told a news conference.
BEVA was not immediately available for comment. The
Hungarian Banking Association declined comment.
Lawmakers could vote on the bill as soon as next week and
Rogan said about 31,000 clients covered by the scheme could
reclaim their principal invested with Quaestor by July.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government is under pressure
to act quickly on the scandal, which has forced the government
to explain why a unit of the Foreign Ministry withdraw state
funds from Quaestor days before its collapse.
The government has yet to decide whether to endorse the
proposal, as it would impose a fresh financial burden on the
financial sector. That may go against a provision of a February
agreement with Austrian Erste Bank and the European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
Hungary then agreed to refrain from measures new laws or
measures that may have a negative impact on the profitability of
the banking sector.
($1 = 280.23 forints)
