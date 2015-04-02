BUDAPEST, April 2 Hungary's Investor Protection Fund (BEVA) may have to pay compensation of 80 to 100 billion forints ($289.5 to $361.8 million) to investors for damages related to the collapse of three brokerages in the past two months, a central bank deputy governor said on Thursday.

Members of the Fund, which include Hungary's leading bank OTP, would be liable for the compensation.

The National Bank of Hungary suspended the licence of brokerage Quaestor on March 10, saying it has sold some 150 billion forints ($542.6 million) worth of bonds beyond what was permitted under its issuance programme.

It was the third Hungarian brokerage to run into trouble within weeks due to suspected fraudulent activities, adding up to one of Hungary's biggest financial scandals for decades.

Deputy governor Laszlo Windisch told the daily Nepszabadsag that the Fund would also have to pay holders of the fictitious bonds issued by brokerage Quaestor. This compensation, which Windisch estimated at 60 to 80 billion forints, could account for most of the amount to be paid by BEVA.

Windisch said the central bank is ready to take legal action against BEVA if it declines to pay compensation.

He said the three failed brokerages had some 50,000 clients who could demand compensation totalling some 300 billion forints. Some of this has already been covered by the National Deposit Insurance Fund (OBA), while the assets of the troubled firms and their owners also provided some financial cover.

BEVA's Managing Director Peter Farkas told Reuters that the Fund had asked external, independent experts to form an opinion on whether BEVA would have to compensate investors for the fictitious bonds issued by Quaestor.

"A decision (by BEVA's board) could be made only afterwards," Farkas said.

Sandor Csanyi, chief executive of OTP Bank, told RTL Klub television late on Wednesday that the financial losses stemming from the Quaestor collapse could not yet be estimated.

"What we know is that 40 percent of the amount that will have to be paid in the end, will have to be put up by OTP," Csanyi said.

He added that it was "unjustified" that industry players would have to pay for the loss.

Under the law BEVA has to compensate clients of investment service providers up to 20,000 euros but it is unclear at this stage whether the Fund's protection also covers the fake bonds issued by Quaestor. ($1 = 276.3800 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Vincent Baby)