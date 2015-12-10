BUDAPEST Dec 10 Hungary's government has
modified the rules for setting up a fund to compensate clients
of failed brokerage Quaestor that collapsed earlier this year,
lowering a levy imposed on banks to finance an investor
protection fund after a court ruling found the previous scheme
unconstitutional.
The bill, submitted to parliament late on Wednesday,
stipulates that banks will have to pay a maximum of 7 billion
forints ($24.4 million) per year into a fund established for the
compensation process. The first payments are due in March 2017.
The total amount to be paid was not immediately clear from
the legislation. The bailout fund will get a bridge loan from
the central bank to finance payments and issue a bond with a
lifetime of a maximum 12 years to repay the loan.
Earlier this month Hungary's Constitutional Court annulled
parts of a law that required commercial banks to pay billions of
forints into the protection fund to bail out clients of the
failed brokerage.
The brokerage collapsed early this year after it was found
to have issued 150 billion forints more in bonds than permitted
under its issuance programme.
In April a central bank official estimated the annual cost
to the financial sector for the collapse of Quaestor and other
small brokerages at around 30 billion forints per year over a
10-year period.
Under the new bill Quaestor clients will have to submit
their requests for compensation individually and returns on
their investments will be deducted from the compensation they
receive.
Banks will also be allowed to deduct payments into the
compensation fund from their corporate tax bill, lowering their
tax obligations, the legislation proposes.
The Hungarian Banking Association said it would abide by the
new rules.
Analysts at investment group Equilor said the new rules were
positive for banks, including central Europe's largest
independent lender, OTP Bank, which stood to shoulder
the biggest chunk of the compensation fund's requirements due to
its market share.
The analysts said the new bill would curb overall costs by
"at least 30 percent" compared with the previous scheme which
has been deemed unlawful.
($1 = 287.48 forints)
