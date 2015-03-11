* Series of scandals have caused investor confidence crisis

BUDAPEST, March 11 Hungary's brokerage scandals have caused a crisis of confidence that will probably undermine a fledgling corporate bond market for years even though they carry no systemic risk to investment funds in general, a top fund manager said on Wednesday.

The National Bank of Hungary suspended the licence of brokerage Quaestor this week, making it the third such Hungarian company to face regulatory action within weeks.

The central bank suspects Quaestor of issuing up to 150 billion forints ($519 million) of bonds without a permit. Another brokerage, Buda-Cash, could not account for about 100 billion forints worth of client money last month.

Because Quaestor's clients got burned with bonds that the company was unable to liquidate, corporate bonds would remain particularly vulnerable for some time, Concorde Asset Management Chief Executive Botond Bilibok told reporters.

"I guarantee you there will be no normal corporate bond market in Hungary," Bilibok said. "Except for the majors like (oil group) MOL or OTP Bank, the premiums investors will demand will make such bonds too expensive."

He added that was unfortunate because Hungary's record low interest rates would otherwise benefit issuers and the development of a vibrant corporate bond market.

Bilibok, whose company manages more than 500 billion forints worth of funds on behalf of about 500 clients, said the sector as a whole was not vulnerable to contagion despite a clear crisis of confidence.

"If the allegations are true then this is a confidence crisis stemming from ugly criminal cases," he said. "Surely a lot of people think about the safety of their own investments."

"This will pass. Investment funds handle about 5 trillion forints worth of money on behalf of millions of clients. A lot of people are affected but proportionately it's still moderate. I don't think critical systemic risks should appear."

He said he expected the confidence crisis to pass within a year for household investors, though the corporate bond market, where professional investors operate, could take longer to heal.

Some of the largest brokerages in Hungary have sought to reassure clients amid the scandal. Concorde Securities, which has some of the same owners as Concorde Asset Management but is otherwise independent, said it was not affected.

Equilor Securities, the second-largest independent Hungarian brokerage, also told clients in a letter that it operated with full respect of the law and clients' savings were safe.

($1 = 288.9800 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)