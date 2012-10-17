* Won't halve bank tax in 2013, to double transaction tax
By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Oct 17 Hungary opted on Wednesday to
use tax hikes to avert European Union sanctions over its budget
deficit, reopening policy differences with its international
lenders and dimming prospects for a long-delayed financing deal.
The government said one of its flagship measures, Europe's
highest bank tax, would not be halved next year, drawing a
protest from bankers and sending shares in central Europe's
biggest independent lender OTP down 8 percent.
Less than a week after Prime Minister Viktor Orban said
Budapest was "not far" from a deal with the International
Monetary Fund, boosting the forint to a seven-week high against
the euro, policy differences now look wide again.
Pressured by a Nov. 7 deadline to get Hungary's finances in
order or lose vital EU development funds, Economy Minister
Gyorgy Matolcsy unveiled a package of new taxes worth 367
billion forints ($1.7 billion) -- less than two weeks after
announcing a similarly-sized package that also included some
spending cuts.
"However economically absurd we may find what the Commission
had signalled, as well as being a political double standard, we
undertake these measures to preserve Hungary's cohesion funds,"
Matolcsy told a news conference.
Hungary has been unable to bring its budget deficit below 3
percent of economic output in a lasting way since joining the EU
eight years ago.
The latest budget measures underscore the persistent rift
between Orban's government and lenders over its taxation choices
and its reluctance to implement the sort of spending cuts that
have toppled governments across Europe.
The previous round of measures failed to convince Brussels
which forecast Hungary's budget deficit at 3.7-3.9 percent of
economic output next year, above the government's target of 2.7
percent, due to lower growth and unfounded budget revenues.
The government now expects growth of just 0.9 percent in
2013 after a recession this year, one of the weakest in central
Europe due to weak lending, high unemployment and unorthodox
policies that have deterred investments.
Hungarian debt yields rose 20-25 basis points on Wednesday,
erasing part of a week-long rally, based on hopes of a quick
international loan deal that had taken prices of the country's
junk-rated sovereign debt to more than two-year highs.
Matolcsy struck an optimistic tone on Wednesday, saying he
was still hopeful of a positive outcome with lenders.
But Orban, who abruptly ended another IMF programme shortly
after taking power in 2010, faces an election in the first half
of 2014 and is running a local media campaign to reject any
IMF-imposed austerity. The latest steps also reveal a
deep-seated reluctance to abandon his flagship flat tax policy.
GROWTH-UNFRIENDLY
When the IMF ended a preliminary leg of talks in Budapest in
July, it said Budapest should abandon ad hoc tax measures, focus
more on sustainable spending cuts and seek to restore the
soundness of the heavily-taxed financial sector.
But "the fiscal measures outlined are aimed in exactly the
haphazard and growth-unfriendly manner that IMF is highly likely
to deem as negative for the medium term outlook," SEB said in a
note, casting doubt over progress towards an agreement.
Matolcsy also said the government would levy a new tax on
public utilities which will mainly apply to foreign firms,
another rebuke to international advice to create a
business-friendly environment and a level playing field for all
firms.
With budget cuts announced earlier this month, the latest
decisions bring deficit-shrinking to 764 billion forints next
year in a country that has been reeling under such programmes
since 2006.
"This second round is not something we like, we did not want
to introduce most of these ... new steps," Matolcsy said,
repeatedly criticising the EU Commission's assessment of
Hungary's previous set of measures.
Following a tumble in Hungarian assets late last year, Orban
stabilised markets by pledging to seek aid from the EU and IMF.
Supported by cheap money from U.S. pump-priming measures and
efforts by the European Central Bank to reduce the borrowing
costs of struggling countries in the euro zone, investors have
given Orban the benefit of the doubt.
While it has not tapped international debt markets this
year, the government is under no financing pressures because it
has buffers lasting well into 2013. There is no date yet for
fresh talks with the IMF.
"The government returned to unorthodox measures," said Janos
Samu an analyst at brokerage Concorde.
"This confirms my earlier view that there will be no credit
deal unless markets force it on the government. If there is no
market pressure, they see no need for a deal."
