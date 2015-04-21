BUDAPEST, April 21 Hungary's government plans no change in the corporate tax rate or special sectoral taxes other than the financial sector tax next year, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Tuesday.

Varga did not rule out a cut in the corporate tax later. He did not elaborate on the government's plans with the sectoral taxes other than cuts in the bank tax will continue through 2018.

He said the 2016 budget, which stipulates an average EUR/HUF exchange rate of 308, will honour an agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to cut the bank tax, but added that the main objective was to get banks to lend more. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)