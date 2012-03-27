BUDAPEST, March 27 Hungary's central bank will
launch its new 2-year collateralised loan facility on April 3 to
support liquidity in the banking sector and expand the range of
eligible collateral, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The new facility will help banks to have access to
long-term funding without the need to pay a term premium, which
in turn may counterbalance the recent shortening of maturities
on the liabilities side of their balance sheets," it said.
The central bank will also expand the range of eligible
collateral in its operations as of April 16 to include foreign
currency denominated government bonds as well as forex corporate
bonds meeting certain eligibility criteria.
