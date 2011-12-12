BUDAPEST Dec 12 Hungary's banks bid for a total of 320 million euros ($427.7 million) in the central bank's November tender designed to ease market pressure arising from early foreign currency mortgage repayments, the central bank said on Monday.

Banks' total euro demand since the National Bank of Hungary introduced the facility in October was 1.2 billion euros, the bank added. ($1 = 0.7482 euros) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)