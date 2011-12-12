* C.bank says demand at euro tender drops in Nov

BUDAPEST, Dec 12 Hungary's banks bid for a total of 320 million euros ($427.7 million) in the central bank's November tender, aimed at easing market pressure arising from early repayment of foreign currency mortgages, the central bank said on Monday.

Banks' total euro demand since the National Bank of Hungary introduced the facility in October is 1.2 billion euros, the bank added, indicating a fall in demand as banks awaited the last customers to apply before the scheme's Dec. 31 cutoff date.

Hungary's government forced banks to allow foreign currency mortgage borrowers to repay their debt early at deep discounts to market rates as it tries to ease the problem of forex loans, a key vulnerability of the central European economy.

The scheme, which runs until the end of this month, allows households to repay mortgages at 250 forints per euro and 180 forints per Swiss franc compared to 304 per euro and 245 per franc at 0813 GMT.

The central bank tender was introduced to help satisfy an anticipated spike in demand for FX funds as tens of thousands of customers rush to repay their mortgage loans and so prevent a rapid weakening of the forint currency. Customers pay in forints but banks must fund their repayments in FX, bearing the losses themselves.

Data from financial markets regulator PSZAF showed borrowers had closed more than 50,000 forex loan contracts by the end of November, paying back nearly 250 billion forints ($1.1 billion) on loans worth about 340 billion forints at current market value.

The central bank expects about a fifth of the total foreign currency loan stock, worth some 5 trillion forints, to be repaid under the scheme.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said the government aims to eliminate as much of the forex loan stock as possible, and his government has been in talks with banks and the central bank to find a permanent solution to the issue.

"Foreign currency loans are a bad product," Orban told public television m1 in an interview on Sunday. "They push hundreds of thousands of Hungarian families into debt slavery. This product cannot remain in the Hungarian economy, it must be removed, even if banks did not originally want this."

"Now they must face it: finding a common solution on how to remove it is in their interest as well, because if the solution that I proposed were to remain in place ... they may not survive. So everyone is progressing towards an agreement."

Hungary's Bank Association said earlier this month that the banks, already burdened with Europe's highest sectoral tax, were willing to make additional sacrifices to the tune of 500 billion forints in order to find a lasting solution.

Demand for the central bank's euro funds has probably eased mostly because banks do find market funding as the global mood improves, one analyst said.

"Banks try to get their funding from the market as much as possible, and they succeed," CIB Bank analyst Gyorgy Barta said. "For the most part, they have probably secured funding for the anticipated customer demand."

"There might be a year-end rush from people who apply in the last minute to take advantage of the deal, but that has been planned for, I'm sure." ($1 = 0.7482 euros) ($1 = 227.18 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai/Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Catherine Evans)