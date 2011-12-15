* ECB says new cbank law raises concerns, may pose risk to bank independence

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Dec 15 Hungary's new central bank bill could pose a risk to the bank's independence, the European Central Bank warned on Thursday while Governor Andras Simor said the new law amounted to a total takeover of power at the bank by the government.

Hungary's centre-right government, which has repeatedly attacked Simor and the bank for its policies, submitted a new law on Wednesday which would allow the prime minister to nominate a third vice governor, would weaken the powers of the governor and expand the rate-setting Monetary Council.

In a separate piece of legislation, a parliament committee dominated by the ruling Fidesz party has proposed to merge the central bank with financial regulator PSZAF to create a new body which would allow the government to effectively demote Simor to vice president of the new institution.

The proposed legal changes come at a critical time when Hungary is in talks about a new backstop financing line with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union, only weeks after its rating downgrade to "junk" by Moody's.

The new central bank law -- which the government wants to pass with a two-thirds majority, which it has -- does not change the key price stability mandate of the bank.

But the European Central Bank said in an opinion on Thursday that the law gave rise to concern over several points, including the nomination of new rate setters and a possible cut in the salaries of central bank staff.

"The increase in the number of Monetary Council members, together with the possibility of increasing the number of deputy governors - without due justification for the need to amend the MNB's institutional framework - gives rise to concerns whether this could be used to influence the decision-making process to the detriment of central bank independence," the ECB said.

"It is of utmost importance to design an institutional structure that separates monetary policy from the influence of short-term political interests," the ECB added.

Governor Simor said the new central bank bill seriously violates the bank's independence and EU law and poses a severe threat to the bank's professional credibility.

"This is a new and now total takeover of power at the central bank, the law allows the emptying, elimination of functions and authority of the current governor and deputy governors," Simor told website Index.hu in an interview.

"All in all in this situation I can only assume the appointment of a political commissar to the new vice governor post: the government was dissatisfied that the Monetary Council did not exert sufficient influence over the bank's staff, therefore it needs to appoint a person who would carry out this task."

"The new law brings the final elimination of the central bank's independence dangerously close," Simor added.

Fidesz politicians and the government have attacked Simor over his personal investments during the last eighteen months, and criticised the bank itself for not cutting rates earlier this year and not doing enough to help boost the ailing economy.

The government's appointees already have a majority on the rate setting Monetary Council after four new rate setters joined Simor and his two vice governors in March 2011, but so far the Council has managed to pass decisions in a near consensus although divisions of views have become visible.

Simor said the appointment of the new members started a slow erosion within the bank and the new law now made the external political pressure "obvious and palpable."

He said the new vice governor to be nominated could keep the bank's economist staff under pressure to create projections that could lead to a shift in monetary policy.

"If a political commissar directs the staff, then professional independence ceases to exist, which leads to the final loss of central bank credibility," he said.

Simor's current mandate does not expire until 2013 and he has said repeatedly that he would fill his mandate despite political pressure to resign.

RISK TO IMF/EU TALKS

Mihaly Varga, the state secretary leading the office of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, told TV2 earlier on Thursday that in many countries the central bank and financial regulator worked as a merged body and Hungary needed a more efficient system of financial supervision.

"The government will also form its stance on this, but... I do not think it's an unacceptable idea to think about having a lot stricter and more efficient solution for financial supervision," he said.

Analysts said if the institutional changes hurt the independence of the current central bank governor or lead to government meddling with monetary policy it could adversely affect Hungary's ongoing talks with the IMF and European Union about a new financing line.

"I doubt the EC or IMF will be particularly enthused by this latest reform initiative, which they will argue is yet another attempt to rein in the independence of the NBH," Timothy Ash at Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

"Instead of solving the current issues Hungary is getting even more into trouble - if history is anything to go by, monetary policy body losing independence ends up with havoc," Nordea said.

"The bill undermining Simor's power is worsening the credibility among investors. The situation increases the risks for HUF and Hungarian assets for now."

On Thursday the forint was unfazed by the new draft law and the government successfully sold bonds at an auction.