By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Dec 15 Hungary's new central
bank bill could pose a risk to the bank's independence, the
European Central Bank warned on Thursday while Governor Andras
Simor said the new law amounted to a total takeover of power at
the bank by the government.
Hungary's centre-right government, which has repeatedly
attacked Simor and the bank for its policies, submitted a new
law on Wednesday which would allow the prime minister to
nominate a third vice governor, would weaken the powers of the
governor and expand the rate-setting Monetary Council.
In a separate piece of legislation, a parliament committee
dominated by the ruling Fidesz party has proposed to merge the
central bank with financial regulator PSZAF to create a new body
which would allow the government to effectively demote Simor to
vice president of the new institution.
The proposed legal changes come at a critical time when
Hungary is in talks about a new backstop financing line with the
International Monetary Fund and the European Union, only weeks
after its rating downgrade to "junk" by Moody's.
The new central bank law -- which the government wants to
pass with a two-thirds majority, which it has -- does not change
the key price stability mandate of the bank.
But the European Central Bank said in an opinion on Thursday
that the law gave rise to concern over several points, including
the nomination of new rate setters and a possible cut in the
salaries of central bank staff.
"The increase in the number of Monetary Council members,
together with the possibility of increasing the number of deputy
governors - without due justification for the need to amend the
MNB's institutional framework - gives rise to concerns whether
this could be used to influence the decision-making process to
the detriment of central bank independence," the ECB said.
"It is of utmost importance to design an institutional
structure that separates monetary policy from the influence of
short-term political interests," the ECB added.
Governor Simor said the new central bank bill seriously
violates the bank's independence and EU law and poses a severe
threat to the bank's professional credibility.
"This is a new and now total takeover of power at the
central bank, the law allows the emptying, elimination of
functions and authority of the current governor and deputy
governors," Simor told website Index.hu in an interview.
"All in all in this situation I can only assume the
appointment of a political commissar to the new vice governor
post: the government was dissatisfied that the Monetary Council
did not exert sufficient influence over the bank's staff,
therefore it needs to appoint a person who would carry out this
task."
"The new law brings the final elimination of the central
bank's independence dangerously close," Simor added.
Fidesz politicians and the government have attacked Simor
over his personal investments during the last eighteen months,
and criticised the bank itself for not cutting rates earlier
this year and not doing enough to help boost the ailing economy.
The government's appointees already have a majority on the
rate setting Monetary Council after four new rate setters joined
Simor and his two vice governors in March 2011, but so far the
Council has managed to pass decisions in a near consensus
although divisions of views have become visible.
Simor said the appointment of the new members started a slow
erosion within the bank and the new law now made the external
political pressure "obvious and palpable."
He said the new vice governor to be nominated could keep the
bank's economist staff under pressure to create projections that
could lead to a shift in monetary policy.
"If a political commissar directs the staff, then
professional independence ceases to exist, which leads to the
final loss of central bank credibility," he said.
Simor's current mandate does not expire until 2013 and he has
said repeatedly that he would fill his mandate despite political
pressure to resign.
RISK TO IMF/EU TALKS
Mihaly Varga, the state secretary leading the office of
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, told TV2 earlier on Thursday that
in many countries the central bank and financial regulator
worked as a merged body and Hungary needed a more efficient
system of financial supervision.
"The government will also form its stance on this, but... I
do not think it's an unacceptable idea to think about having a
lot stricter and more efficient solution for financial
supervision," he said.
Analysts said if the institutional changes hurt the
independence of the current central bank governor or lead to
government meddling with monetary policy it could adversely
affect Hungary's ongoing talks with the IMF and European Union
about a new financing line.
"I doubt the EC or IMF will be particularly enthused by this
latest reform initiative, which they will argue is yet another
attempt to rein in the independence of the NBH," Timothy Ash at
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).
"Instead of solving the current issues Hungary is getting
even more into trouble - if history is anything to go by,
monetary policy body losing independence ends up with havoc,"
Nordea said.
"The bill undermining Simor's power is worsening the
credibility among investors. The situation increases the risks
for HUF and Hungarian assets for now."
On Thursday the forint was unfazed by the new
draft law and the government successfully sold bonds at an
auction.