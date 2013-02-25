BUDAPEST Feb 25 Hungary's central bank did not overstep its
authority when it handed over data on commercial banks to the IMF and the data
transfer served to strengthen the country's financial stability, Governor Andras
Simor told parliament's budget committee on Monday.
Simor was questioned by the committee about a report by the State Audit
Office released last week which said the central bank had acted unlawfully by
giving the International Monetary Fund commercial banking data as part of
Hungary's 2008 bailout by international lenders.
Simor said the data transfer about banks' financial positions was needed to
be able to show that commercial banks did not cut their Hungarian exposure
during the crisis period. He said the bank was obliged to give data to the IMF
under the 2008 bailout agreement.
"The IMF had asked for the data as it wanted to be convinced that the money
which it had brought into the country does not flow out at the other end," Simor
said.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than/Sandor Peto; editing by Patrick Graham)