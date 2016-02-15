BUDAPEST Feb 15 The vehicle set up by the
National Bank of Hungary to buy up bad loans from banks plans to
buy 100 billion forints ($362.32 million) worth of distressed
assets in 2016, its Chief Executive Officer Csaba Kandracs told
daily Magyar Idok on Monday.
The vehicle, called MARK, will start purchasing assets
after publishing the terms and conditions of the scheme later
this month, the central bank said last week.
"We believe the first deal could be signed by mid-summer,"
Kandracs said in an interview. Kandracs also said that later,
MARK could list some assets, or real estate funds on the stock
exchange.
MARK has been launched by the central bank with an initial
budget of 300 billion forints.
($1 = 276.0000 forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)