BUDAPEST, July 12 A change in the maturity of
the central bank's main three-month deposit facility is "not
timely" at the moment, Hungarian central bank deputy governor
Marton Nagy said on Tuesday.
Nagy reiterated that the Monetary Council wanted to keep the
benchmark base rate steady at its current level of 0.9 percent
in the long term.
Nagy also told a news conference that the Monetary Council
will decide in each quarter about the quantitative limits in the
three-month deposit, and will set a cap for the next quarter
depending on the liquidity conditions.
