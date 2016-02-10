BUDAPEST Feb 10 The National Bank of Hungary's distressed asset manager MARK will start purchasing assets after publishing the terms and conditions of the scheme later this month, the bank said on Wednesday after gaining approval from European regulators.

The bank said participation in the scheme will be voluntary but MARK will commit to buying all eligible portfolios with binding offers in a purchase programme that is to last 15 months, open to all domestic lenders.

MARK's operations would rely on the central bank in the beginning and gradually transform into an entirely market-based operation on the medium term. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Gergely Szakacs)