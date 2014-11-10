* Central bank sells EUR 7.83 bln euros to commercial banks

* Forex needs for FX loan conversion mostly covered - cbank

* Conversion of forex loans is a done deal now - analyst

* Govt to maximise participation with strong incentives -minister

* Hungarian bank shares, forint firms as fears subside (Adds detail from central bank, government, market reaction)

By Marton Dunai and Sandor Peto

BUDAPEST, Nov 10 Hungary's central bank sold 7.83 billion euros to local banks on Monday, kicking off a process that could see most foreign-currency mortgages converted into forints in the first half of 2015.

Many Hungarian households and businesses took out loans denominated in foreign currencies in the 2000s as local banks took advantage of attractive interest rates in western Europe to extend loans, chiefly in Swiss francs.

But the cost of repaying the loans skyrocketed after the 2007/08 financial crisis as the forint weakened by as much as 80 percent against the franc, and many borrowers fell behind on their repayments.

The government has implemented a number of measures to help borrowers tackle the problem - some of which penalised banks heavily - culminating in the conversion programme, which the government aims to execute next year.

"(This) means that the banks covered nearly the entire foreign currency loan stock that will be converted," the central bank said after its sale on Monday. "The tender made it possible to phase out consumer foreign currency and forex-based mortgage loans."

Hungary's banks received the euros at the Nov. 7 exchange rate of EUR/HUF 309 and will use the funds to convert foreign currency loans to forints at the same rate.

The exchange rate arrangement and the central bank's move to provide liquidity remove a major risk for Hungary's banking system, easing market fears of a conversion of the loans at preferential exchange rates that could hurt banks more.

Hungarian bank shares and the forint jumped on Monday on the news.

Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said the government aimed to push most forex mortgage holders to convert their loans into forints in the first half of 2015 by imposing tough conditions on those who keep their original loans.

"With this, conversion of the forex loans has practically happened because the assets have been fixed at the current exchange rate, so the liabilities side will now be adjusted to this as well," Erste Bank analyst Gergely Gabler said.

The central bank, which cut interest rates to a record low 2.1 percent after a two-year easing campaign this year, said the move would improve the effectiveness of monetary policy in the longer run. Deputy Governor Adam Balog said the central bank would be able to focus more on economic fundamentals and the "real needs of the economy." (Additional reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Tom Heneghan and Hugh Lawson)