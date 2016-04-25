* Opposition party seeks probe of foundation contracts
By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, April 25 A Hungarian opposition party
asked state prosecutors on Monday to examine a possible misuse
of public funds by foundations set up by the central bank, in a
case seen as a test of transparency and the role of the bank's
head, an ally of the prime minister.
The six educational foundations, established in 2014, are a
pet project of Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, whom Prime Minister
Viktor Orban has called his "right-hand man". They have received
nearly 1 billion euros of central bank funding, investing most
of the money in Hungarian government bonds, whose income pays
their running costs.
The foundations have denied any wrongdoing. The Hungarian
National Bank (HNB) says the foundations are now separate legal
entities that operate independently of the bank.
The opposition leftist Egyutt party's move follows a ruling
by Hungary's constitutional court late last month to strike down
a law that would have restricted financial scrutiny of the
foundations, forcing them to publish hundreds of contracts.
The contracts include support for various educational and
media projects and for the large-scale construction and
renovation of real estate belonging to the foundations.
The Egyutt party said it had asked prosecutors to
investigate an unnamed individual on suspicion of mishandling
public funds in media content deals, which granted about half a
billion forints ($180,832) to a Hungarian media firm called New
Wave Production Kft.
"We believe these contracts were overvalued," Viktor
Szigetvari, chairman of Egyutt, told Reuters.
Egyutt has also called on Matolcsy to resign.
PUBLIC FUNDS
In a statement posted online on Saturday the foundations
said all of their contracts "were concluded lawfully" and denied
any squandering of public funds. New Wave also said the
contracts it had been involved with adhered to the law.
In a separate statement in reply to Reuters' questions, the
central bank said: "The rights of the HNB as founder do not
include making or influencing ... decisions linked to ... the
activities of the foundations."
Matolcsy, a former finance minister under Orban who became
bank governor in 2013, is chairman of the board of trustees at
one of the foundations and a member of the board of trustees at
another. His close relationship with Orban has been key to the
direction of Hungary's often unconventional economic policies.
Transparency International, a Berlin-based global
non-governmental organisation, said it also wanted Hungary's
chief prosecutor to investigate a possible misuse of public
funds.
"The Hungarian constitution and other laws say that public
funds and the national wealth should be devoted to serving
public tasks," said Miklos Ligeti, Transparency International's
head of legal affairs in Hungary.
"In the case of the central bank's foundations, money was
spent in a way that could in no way be described as serving
Hungary's public good," he said.
($1 = 276.5 forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by
Gareth Jones)