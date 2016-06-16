BUDAPEST, June 16 Foundations set up by the National Bank of Hungary plan to shift a large part of their funds from local government debt into commercial real estate assets, the head of the firm managing the assets has been quoted as saying.

The six educational foundations, established in 2014, have received nearly 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) of central bank funding, investing most of the money in Hungarian government bonds.

On Wednesday, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB would continue to monitor the activities of the foundations to ensure they were not involved in state financing.

Zoltan Fekete, chief executive of Pallas Athene Domus Optima, told the weekly Figyelo that the foundations could funnel as much as half of nearly 200 billion forints ($718 million) now invested in government debt into real estate.

"While we do not share (the ECB's) concerns - the government bond portfolio we manage represents less than 1 percent of the entire public debt - in response to their signals, among other things, we have started to regroup our assets," Fekete was quoted as saying in an interview published on Thursday.

He added that a plunge in money market returns after cuts in the central bank's base rate to a record-low 0.9 percent was also limiting returns, while the real estate market offered yields of 6-7 percent.

"It is clear that only foreign players have a chance in deals worth more than 20 million euros," Fekete said. "If we are successful, we will take a share of the expected 10-15 percent growth in the real estate market in the next three to four years."

Fekete said the foundations would purchase office blocks and other commercial or industrial real estate, and had already identified a number of potential investment targets in Budapest and elsewhere. ($1 = 278.58 forints) ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Kevin Liffey)