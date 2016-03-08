BUDAPEST, March 8 A second Hungarian lawmaker
has criticised a new law that declares some assets handled by
units of the National Bank of Hungary are not public funds,
saying it reduces transparency for how those funds are handled.
Hungary's ruling party, Fidesz, pushed a bill through
parliament last week that limits public access to the financial
data of companies owned by the central bank, such as the
Budapest Stock Exchange.
Gergely Gulyas, head of parliament's legislative committee
and a member of Fidesz, said on Tuesday those assets constitute
public funds, becoming the second senior public official in a
week to criticise the new law. Parliament Speaker Laszlo Kover
also disapproved of it.
The central bank, run by Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, has set
up six educational foundations, funding them with about 245
billion forints ($872.63 million) in 2014. It also partly or
wholly owns business units such as the stock exchange, in which
it bought a majority stake last November.
The amended law says the foundations were fully controlled
by their curators, hence their assets "no longer qualified as
public."
"What else would it be?" Gulyas said.
Nevertheless, Gulyas, as a member of Fidesz, voted for the
new law.
"Given that this was a decision made by the parliamentary
group, I voted in favour, regardless of whether I like this or
not," Gulyas said.
Hungarian President Janos Ader could decide within days
whether to approve the amended law. He also has the power to
forward the legislation to the Constitutional Court for
scrutiny. Ader's office declined comment on when he will make
his decision.
($1 = 280.76 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Larry King)