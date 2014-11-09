* Cbank wants banks to avoid open fx market in conversion
* Offers up to EUR 9 bln, says reserves are not threatened
* Will offer euros at latest NBH exchange rate
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Nov 9 Hungary's central bank said it
would launch from Monday a series of tenders to provide
commercial banks with euros as they prepare to convert foreign
currency-denominated loans into forints in a government-mandated
programme.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said on Sunday it would
provide up to 9 billion euros via the tenders for the
conversion, adding it had signed contracts with banks and the
Hungarian Bank Association to ensure lenders obtain the foreign
exchange they require for the programme at the tenders rather
than in the open market.
"The National Bank of Hungary has prepared for the
conversion of consumer foreign currency loans so that it can
happen in one step, in a quick and orderly fashion," the bank
said in an emailed statement.
It did not say when it would complete the tenders.
Many Hungarian households took out foreign
currency-denominated loans, mostly mortgages, in the 2000s as
Hungary's banks used attractive interest rates in western Europe
to lend in foreign currencies, chiefly the Swiss franc.
But payments on those loans skyrocketed since the 2007/08
financial crisis as the forint weakened by as much as 80 percent
against the franc, and many borrowers fell behind on payments.
The Hungarian government has implemented a number of
measures to help borrowers offset the negative impacts,
culminating in a conversion programme that it expects to execute
next year.
Financial markets have been nervous, fearing the issue could
lead to more losses for banks - which have paid heavy surtaxes
and been hit by other measures in recent years - if the
conversion is done at preferential exchange rates.
But Economy Minister Mihaly Varga indicated last week that a
market-rate conversion was plausible after the country's top
court ruled that borrowers must bear foreign exchange risks from
the loans.
The NBH will hold the first tender at 0900 GMT (1000 CET) on
Monday and offer participating banks the amount they need for
the conversion in euros, and said the tender will offer euros at
the latest official exchange rate.
The central bank said that even if the entire 9 billion
euros is used up the bank would still have enough foreign
reserves to buffet the economy.
Major banks in Hungary include Austria's Erste and
Raiffeisen, Italy's Intesa SanPaolo and
UniCredit, Belgium's KBC as well as the
market leader, Hungary's OTP.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Susan Fenton)