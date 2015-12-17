BUDAPEST Dec 17 The National Bank of Hungary
(NBH) will focus on reviving the banking sector in the next
three to four years, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Thursday,
adding that strong regulation, not state ownership, was the main
avenue for change.
Matolcsy, the architect of several sweeping economic reforms
and a key ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, told the weekly
Heti Valasz that banks need to be more profitable while also
lending more to help the economy grow sustainably.
"We see a 10-12 percent return on equity desirable," he
said. "We are far from that today."
