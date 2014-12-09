BUDAPEST Dec 9 National Bank of Hungary
Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Tuesday the bank's main task in
2015 would be to defend the country against possible external
financial shocks, adding it had ample currency reserves to do
that.
Because the European Union, the country's main trading
partner, faces further economic problems, Hungary must prepare
for tough times, including "external attacks" against the
country's financial system, Matolcsy told a parliamentary
committee.
The bank had ample foreign currency reserves to deal with
"special situations", he said.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai and Gergely Szakacs; editing by John
Stonestreet)