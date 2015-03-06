BUDAPEST, March 6 The National Bank of Hungary
will provide a liquidity loan worth up to 107.1 billion forints
($386.99 million) to the National Deposit Insurance Fund OBA to
compensate depositors of four small banks linked to failed
borkerage Buda-Cash, it said on Friday.
It said the OBA would refund deposits worth up to 100,000
euros within 20 working days.
Hungary's central bank seized control of Buda-Cash and four
small lenders with links to the brokerage late last month saying
the company could not account for about 100 billion forints of
client cash.
($1 = 276.75 forints)
