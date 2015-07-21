BUDAPEST, July 21 Hungarian central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy will hold a press conference after the bank's rate-setting meeting on Tuesday at 1230 GMT to give a guidance on the bank's rate decisions, the National Bank of Hungary said.

Deputy Governor Adam Balog and managing director Marton Nagy will also attend the press conference, the bank said in an invite.

Hungary's central bank could cut its base rate further by 10 basis points on Tuesday in what may be the last move in this easing cycle, a poll of analysts showed last week. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)