BUDAPEST, July 21 Hungarian central bank
Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy will hold a press conference after the
bank's rate-setting meeting on Tuesday at 1230 GMT to give a
guidance on the bank's rate decisions, the National Bank of
Hungary said.
Deputy Governor Adam Balog and managing director Marton Nagy
will also attend the press conference, the bank said in an
invite.
Hungary's central bank could cut its base rate further by 10
basis points on Tuesday in what may be the last move in this
easing cycle, a poll of analysts showed last
week.
