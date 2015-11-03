BUDAPEST Nov 3 Hungary's central bank will
extend its funding for growth programme into 2016 with 600
billion forints ($2.10 billion) and will also launch measures to
boost market-based lending to small and medium-sized businesses,
the bank said on Tuesday.
Under its new pro-growth programme, the National Bank of
Hungary, led by a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban,
wants to encourage banks to gradually return to market-based
financing as it phases out its Funding for Growth programme.
Banks participating in the programme will have to undertake to
boost their loan stock to small and medium businesses.
"As a result of the above programmes, the stocks of
corporate and targeted SME loans are expected to increase by HUF
250-400 billion in 2016, which is equal to an annual growth rate
of 5-10 per cent," the bank said in a statement.
($1 = 286.01 forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)