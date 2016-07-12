BUDAPEST, July 12 The National Bank of Hungary
will reduce the frequency of its three-month deposit tenders
from August and impose quantity restrictions on the tenders from
October to force banks to channel more funds into government
debt, it said on Tuesday.
From August the central bank will hold tenders for its
three-month deposit facility only once a month instead of the
current weekly schedule and from Oct. 26, it will impose
quantity restrictions on deposits by banks.
"The above steps are expected to facilitate a decline in
market rates by crowding out excess liquidity remaining at banks
from the policy instrument," it said in a statement.
"As liquidity crowded out may flow into the interbank market
and the government securities market ... the resulting interest
rate effect is likely to arise in these sub-markets, supporting
the bank's schemes to stimulate bank lending and its
self-financing programme."
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)