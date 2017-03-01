BUDAPEST, March 1 The National Bank of Hungary
on Wednesday accepted 325 billion forints worth of three-month
deposits from commercial banks, below its original 350 billion
offer, it said on its Reuters page.
The central bank has limited the amount of deposits it
accepts from banks to channel more liquidity into bank lending
and government debt. It accepts the deposits via regular
tenders.
The total stock of deposits fell to 800 billion forints
after the tender from 875 billion forints a month ago, the bank
added. It aims to cut the stock of deposits to 750 billion
forints by the end of this month.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)