NYIREGYHAZA, Hungary, Sept 5 The ECB's latest
steps to push money into the euro zone economy alone would not
justify a rate cut in Hungary but could help offset other
negative market risks such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the
chief economist of the National Bank of Hungary said on Friday.
Daniel Palotai also told Reuters that loose monetary
conditions in Hungary could remain until the end of 2015 based
on current knowledge.
The central bank said in July that it ended its easing cycle
and rates could remain at 2.1 percent in a lasting way.
"All in all, I can say that the room of manoeuvre in
Hungarian monetary policy has not changed in any significant way
due to this (ECB's move) but the ECB's step could sufficiently
offset other negative market developments," Palotai said on the
sidelines of a conference of economists in eastern Hungary.
