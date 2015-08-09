BUDAPEST Aug 9 The Hungarian central bank's new
rate-setter on Sunday chimed in with the bank's official stance,
telling the news agency MTI that the country's record low
interest rates can be sustained even if the Federal Reserve
starts to hike rates in the United States.
Gusztav Bager sided with the majority in an 8-1 vote in July
in his first rate decision as a Monetary Council member at the
National Bank of Hungary as the bank cut its main lending rate
to 1.35 percent, ending a long easing cycle.
Central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy then said the rate
would stay this low for a long time.
Bager said the Hungarian central bank was right to lower its
interest rates even as the Federal Reserve prepares to launch
rate hikes, expected for later this year.
In the event of higher American interest rates, loose
monetary conditions in other developed economies and at the
European Central Bank could counterbalance any financial market
turmoil, he said.
"If the (Fed) indeed were to raise interest rates that would
have a muted effect on Hungary and the domestic self-financing
programme would counterbalance more expensive external
financing," he said.
"Therefore the Monetary Council would not need to change the
1.35 percent main interest rates, which it intends to sustain
for quite some time ... From what we know now all signs point to
sustaining the 1.35 percent interest rates."
Bager is an external member of the Monetary Council. He took
office last month for a six-year term after Csaba Kandracs, his
predecessor, left to take the post of chairman and chief
executive of the central bank's asset manager MARK.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Digby Lidstone)