BUDAPEST May 12 Hungarian banks face a serious
challenge to maintain profitability amid record low interest
rates, National Bank of Hungary (NBH) Deputy Governor Marton
Nagy told a conference on Thursday.
"(Low interest rates) pose an important challenge to the
banking system to maintain profitability," Nagy said. "Hungarian
banks never faced such low interest rates. They need to prepare
for this, and this is a very serious challenge to the banking
system."
The NBH cut interest rates to a record low 1.05
percent in the past three years and earlier this week Nagy has
flagged at least one more rate cut for May.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Toby Chopra)