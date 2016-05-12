* Hungarian cbank deputy gov: Banks should prepare
* Said large non-performing loan stock also a challenge
* But banker says low rates allow banks to jumpstart lending
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, May 12 The Hungarian central bank said
on Thursday that record low interest rates posed a serious
challenge to Hungary's banks who would need to prepare for their
impact if they wanted to maintain profits.
The National Bank of Hungary cut interest rates to a
record low 1.05 percent from 7 percent in the past three years,
and earlier this week NBH Deputy Governor Marton Nagy flagged at
least one more rate cut for May.
Hungary's banks booked big losses in the global financial
crisis and under Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, which
fixed the state budget in large part with extra income from
windfall taxes on banks.
"(Low interest rates) pose an important challenge to the
banking system to maintain profitability," Nagy told a
conference.
"Hungarian banks never faced such low interest rates. They
need to prepare for this ... very serious challenge to the
banking system."
Nagy said further challenges include non-performing loans
making up more than 10 percent of the sector's loan book, as
well as banks' own efficiency or a lacklustre interbank lending
market.
Orban's cabinet phased out a huge stock of toxic foreign
currency loans and, in tandem with the central bank, helped
banks rid their books of much of their non-performing loans.
This has contributed to what bankers say is a brighter
outlook. Banks also see a silver lining in the low interest rate
environment. Hungary's largest lender, OTP Bank, reckons the
brunt of the negative effects from low interest rates has
already been absorbed.
"The low interest rates go hand in hand with lower risk
costs," OTP Bank Deputy Chief Executive Laszlo Bencsik told the
conference. "Plus, parallel with interest rate cuts, bank
portfolios have been cleaning up."
"We will see low-risk portfolios in coming years which means
lower risk costs can compensate in part for the lower interest
income."
He said he expected a turnaround in corporate and consumer
lending, and expected mortgage lending to expand dynamically.
This would be a welcome relief for Hungary's banks, whose
books have become rather lopsided with deposits outweighing
loans, in some cases dramatically so.
"Our task right now is to jump start (lending) growth,"
Bencsik said. "Low interest rates help us do that, so in that
respect we must welcome low rates."
