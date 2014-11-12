(Adds detail, more comments)
By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST Nov 12 Hungary's central bank will
launch a 300 billion forint ($1.22 billion) bad asset manager
company, which will start buying up commercial real estate loans
from banks on a voluntary basis in the first half of next year,
it said on Wednesday.
It said the asset manager, MARK Group, would probably buy
assets below book value, however, the exact pricing mechanism
would be determined later. The planned lifetime of the company
will be a maximum of 10 years, the central bank said.
The bank said the size of the potential portfolio involved
was about 800 billion forints ($3.2 billion) on book value,
adding that the majority of that could be covered by less than
500 transactions.
"The advantage of the asset manager is that a significant
amount of resources, including capital and liquidity can be
released in the bank system... while the ratio of non-performing
corporate loans would drop considerably," it said.
In the second quarter that figure was over 18.5 percent, the
bank said, adding that commercial real estate loans accounted
for nearly half of all distressed corporate loans.
The bank said it was also considering the introduction of a
so-called systemic risk capital buffer (SRB), which can be set
depending on the contribution of individual banks to systemic
risk. It said there was no decision about this measure so far.
COST HIKES
It said the settlement of billions of euros worth of past
cost hikes on household loans, deemed by Hungarian courts and
the government as unfair, as well as other related measures,
would weaken banks' resilience and willingness to lend.
"But the banking system has adequate buffers to absorb
losses and remain stable," it said.
"The stability of the banking system will be further
reinforced by the planned capital increases of HUF 350 billion
by owners in 2014 H2, after capital injections totalling HUF 150
billion during the first six months," it said.
It estimated the net loss arising from the settlement
process at 731.4 billion forints for the financial sector.
The central bank said under a stress scenario, which also
takes the results of the European Central Bank's Asset Quality
Review into account, additional capital needs of about 90
billion forints would arise, which it considered "manageable."
The bank added that profitability in the heavily taxed
sector would decline due to cuts in interest rates on household
loans and the lower outstanding amount of loans.
(1 US dollar = 246.2 Hungarian forint)
