BUDAPEST Jan 26 Hungary's central bank plans to
widen the scope of its cheap loan programme to include big
companies this year, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy told public radio.
The programme, which provides up to 2.75 trillion forints
($10 billion) worth of free funding to commercial banks that
they can then lend on to small and medium-sized companies, is a
mainstay of central bank efforts to support the economic
recovery.
Matolcsy said the bank aimed to funnel 1 trillion forints
worth of loans into the economy this year, and to large firms as
well, under its Funding for Growth Scheme (FGS), which he said
could lift growth to the 3-4 percent range.
"We will propose ... that 1 trillion forints worth of loans
should be provided with new tools of the FGS to small and
medium-sized companies this year and that big businesses should
also be part of this programme," Matolcsy said in an interview
with public radio published on Sunday.
In its latest inflation report published in December, the
central bank forecast 2015 economic growth at 2.3 percent.
The bank will hold its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday,
where analysts polled by Reuters expect no change from its
record-low 2.1 percent key rate.
Matolcsy also said the European Central Bank's new
bond-buying scheme announced last week could have positive
indirect effects on Hungary, central Europe's most indebted
nation, by reducing bond yields and boosting the stock market.
($1 = 276.72 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Hugh Lawson)