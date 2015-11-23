* Stress tests shows banks' capital positions adequate
BUDAPEST, Nov 23 A dearth of corporate lending
poses a risk to Hungary's economic recovery, the central bank
said on Monday in a report that also said its latest stress
tests had shown the country' banks were in a good position to
withstand financial shocks.
The central bank has been urging commercial lenders to take
on more corporate debt since they started deleveraging in the
2008-2009 financial crisis. Banks say demand from eligible
corporate borrowers has remained weak.
In its twice-yearly financial stability report, the central
bank said Hungary's commercial lenders' capital and liquidity
position was "currently adequate" and for the first time since
the start of the crisis all banks had passed a stress test.
That test scenario was for a significant economic downturn
as well as an exchange rate and interest rate shock due to a
number of adverse external and internal developments.
Hungary is one of central Europe's most indebted nations and
the central bank - whose governor, Gyorgy Matolcsy, is a close
ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban - projects 2016 growth of
2.5 percent, down from an expected 3.2 percent this year.
The bank has pledged to keep its record-low base rate at
1.35 percent for years and has extended its
Funding-for-Growth Scheme to support corporate lending and
flagged unconventional monetary easing to boost the slowing
economy.
"It is extremely important that banks and other institutions
of the financial intermediary system be able to finance the
economic upswing," it said.
The central bank plans to extend its low-cost loans scheme
into 2016 with an extra 600 billion forints ($2.05 billion) of
cheaper funding and to launch measures to boost market-based
lending to small and medium-sized businesses.
The central bank said lending to companies may grow 5-6
percent next year thanks to its stimulus programmes and could
contribute to stronger lending in 2017. But it added that
weakness in corporate loan demand was a problem.
SUBDUED DEMAND
Hungary's second-largest lender by assets, K&H Group
, which disbursed 82 billion forints of new loans to
large companies in the first nine months, said its surveys
indicated fewer businesses planning investments next year.
On the small business side, K&H said only about a third of
500 companies surveyed planned some kind of investment in the
next 12 months, while 26 percent of larger companies planned
some type of higher investment in 2016, the lender said.
"The demand side of the loans remains very subdued," K&H
Chief Executive Hendrik Scheerlinck told a news conference
presenting third-quarter results. K&H posted a net profit of
12.8 billion forints, up from 8.2 billion a year ago.
In the first nine months, K&H boosted its market share in
corporate loans to large companies to 10 percent from 9.6
percent in the same period of the previous year.
Scheerlinck said some companies brought investments forward
to take advantage of low interest rates, while others were
deterred by the "unclear fiscal treatment" in Hungary. He said
loan demand could increase around the end of the year.
($1 = 292.05 forints)
