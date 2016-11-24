BUDAPEST Nov 24 The National Bank of Hungary
has no plans to revise its year-end target of 900 billion
forints ($3.07 billion) for its main three-month deposit
facility, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told reporters on
Thursday.
After Wednesday's tender, the total outstanding stock of the
facility fell to 937 billion forints.
Nagy told reporters on the sidelines of a conference that a
reduction in banks' mandatory reserve rate from December 1 would
also push 170 billion forints of liquidity into the banking
system.
Nagy said policy makers were "satisfied" with the falls in
interbank rates and Treasury debt yields that occurred as a
result of the central bank's targeted unconventional easing
measures.
($1 = 293.35 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)