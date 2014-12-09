BUDAPEST Dec 9 Hungarian central bank Governor
Gyorgy Matolcsy told a parliament committee on Tuesday the
deflationary environment in the European Union, partly resulting
from low oil prices, was a risk to the country in 2015.
He also warned that low growth and employment problems in
the wider EU were problems for each member state, adding that
his bank would focus on aiding growth.
He added that the bank's programme that has channelled
billions of euros worth of money in cheap loans to businesses to
invigorate growth would continue with the current cap of 2.75
trillion forints ($11.16 billion) until growth can be sustained
at 3-4 percent.
($1 = 246.47 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)