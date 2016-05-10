(Adds comments, background)

By Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST May 10 The National Bank of Hungary is phasing out its interest rate swaps, which helped reduce the government's foreign currency debt, and increased local banks' forint-denominated bond holdings after a two year programme to stabilise debt financing.

The central bank, run by a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has helped the government reduce its borrowing costs by cutting interest rates and reducing the country's exposure to foreign currency debt. Yields have also declined on long-term forint government bonds.

The bank's measures helped channel banks' liquidity into forint-denominated debt, and its interest rate swaps helped banks hedge risks on their debt holdings - something the bank said had had "a major role in the success of the programme".

"The programme has helped reduce the country's vulnerability," deputy governor Marton Nagy told a news conference on Tuesday.

Hungary's public debt is high compared with its Central European peers, at around 76 percent of GDP. Around half was was held in foreign currencies, which the government wanted to reduce.

A bank statement said the programme had "achieved the objectives set".

Nagy said the self-financing programme would continue, but the National Bank of Hungary will hold its last interest rate swap tender on July 7. Until July 7, the bank will reduce offered amounts.

The bank said local banks' government securities holdings increased by about 2.7 trillion forints in the past two years, while the share of Hungary's foreign currency debt within its total debt has dropped below 30 percent from 50 percent.

The bank said the ratio of foreign currency debt will reach a historical low at the end of 2016 at around 27 percent, and will decline further to around 25 percent in 2017.

The bank, which launched a new rate cut cycle in March, has already signalled a further "slight" easing of its main policy rate, which stands at 1.05 percent.

The bank is likely to cut its main interest rate one more time but thereafter further interest rate cuts are "highly doubtful", Nagy said. He is one of the bank's nine rate setters.

"One more step is possible, and further steps are highly doubtful," Nagy said, scaling back expectations for further rate cuts. He tried to temper rate cut expectations on April 28, when he said markets' rate cut hopes were excessive.

