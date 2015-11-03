BUDAPEST Nov 3 Hungary's central bank will
extend its lending for growth programme into 2016 with total
funding of 600 billion forints ($2.11 billion), daily newspaper
Magyar Idok said on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.
The central bank declined comment on the report. The bank
will hold a news conference at 1400 GMT about a new Growth
Supporting Programme it plans to launch.
Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, an ally of Prime Minister Viktor
Orban, launched the massive lending for growth stimulus
programme in 2013 to help government efforts to boost the
economy by increasing lending to companies.
Magyar Idok said that in a new structure, the programme
would continue next year, with the central bank giving more
funds to commercial banks in two tranches of 300 billion forints
each. ($1 = 283.6900 forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)