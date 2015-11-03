By Krisztina Than
| BUDAPEST
BUDAPEST Nov 3 Hungary's central bank will
provide an extra 600 billion forints ($2.11 billion) of funding
for a cheap loans programme aimed at boosting economic growth,
extending the scheme into 2016, a newspaper said on Tuesday.
Central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, an ally of Prime
Minister Viktor Orban, launched the programme in 2013 to help
government stimulus efforts by encouraging commercial banks to
boost lending to companies.
The central bank, which is due to hold a news conference at
1400 GMT about a new pro-growth programme, declined to comment
on the report, which appeared in daily Magyar Idok.
Bank Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said last week it would
offer new incentives to commercial banks to increase lending.
Citing unnamed sources, Magyar Idok said the central bank
would provide the extra funds in two tranches of 300 billion
forints. The banks could provide part of the extra loans in
foreign currencies to exporting firms, the newspaper said.
Hungary's economy is projected to grow by 2.8 percent this
year, based on a Reuters survey, and to slow to 2.3 percent in
2016 due to lower European Union development funds.
The government said last month that it had started talks
with local banks to remove impediments to corporate lending and
boost credit supply.
The central bank has cemented its base interest rate at a
record low of 1.35 percent to boost the slowing economy.
The bank, which has brought down its main rate in two cycles
from a 7 percent peak in mid-2012, has said it will keep the
benchmark steady "over a longer horizon than expected," as
inflation is below target and the economy is headed for a
slowdown.
($1 = 283.69 forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by John Stonestreet)