BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago
BUDAPEST, July 20 Hungarian central bank Deputy Governor Adam Balog has resigned all of his posts as of Wednesday to take over at state-owned MKB Bank, the National Bank of Hungary said in a statement on Monday.
Balog, who will become Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at MKB, has been a member of the central bank's rate-setting Monetary Council since March 2013.
The panel meets for a regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, when it is expected to cut interest rates by another 10 basis points to a record-low 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago
BEIJING, May 7 Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli has stressed the need for "steady" planning in an ambitious new economic zone the government has touted as a driver of growth in northern China, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.