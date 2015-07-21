BRIEF-GF Securities' board elects chairman, appoints general manager
* Says board elects Sun Shuming as chairman, appoints Lin Zhihai as general manager
BUDAPEST, July 21 Hungary's state-owned MKB Bank could be privatised late this year or early next year, central bank Deputy Governor Adam Balog told a news conference on Tuesday.
Balog, who will take over as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at MKB Bank on Wednesday, also said the clean-up of bad portfolios held by the loss-making lender was in its final stages and in many cases assets were sold to private investors. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. Treasury yields reduced their earlier fall on Wednesday as data showed import and export prices in April rose more than analysts' forecasts, supporting the view domestic inflation is approaching the Federal Reserve's 2-percent goal.