BUDAPEST, July 21 Hungary's state-owned MKB Bank could be privatised late this year or early next year, central bank Deputy Governor Adam Balog told a news conference on Tuesday.

Balog, who will take over as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at MKB Bank on Wednesday, also said the clean-up of bad portfolios held by the loss-making lender was in its final stages and in many cases assets were sold to private investors. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)