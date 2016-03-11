* Total non-performing household mortgage stock $4.65 bln

* 80,000 contracts subject to collateral liquidation as of March 1

* Systemic risk includes lower lending potential, lower growth (Adds details, background)

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, March 11 The National Bank of Hungary recommends that banks redouble efforts to deal with their large stock of non-performing loans and if possible avoid evictions of delinquent mortgage borrowers to avoid social tensions, the NBH said on Friday.

Hungarians borrowed heavily before the 2008 financial crisis - often denominated in euros or Swiss francs - and many of them fell behind on payments as the crisis weakened the country's forint currency and many borrowers lost their jobs.

The government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has worked in tandem with the central bank for years to try and ensure a soft landing for the borrowers, including a years-long moratorium on evictions and a managed process of selling homes secured as collateral.

The evictions moratorium ended in 2015 and a special moratorium on evictions in the winter was up at the end of February, immediately exposing about 80,000 of the 144,000 non-performing mortgage contracts to liquidation.

"The high level of non-performing household mortgages is a serious financial stability and social risk," the central bank said in a presentation.

"Banks need to be more active while borrowers need to be more cooperative."

The total value of the contracts has reached 1.3 trillion forints ($4.65 billion), which poses a systemic risk as the sector-level non-performing loan ratio is still around 18 percent, the central bank said.

"As long as the NPL ratio is this high lending will be more moderate than would otherwise be possible. The continued burden on banks results in higher risk premiums and slower economic growth," it said.

Over half of those contracts have been terminated and the real estate collateral could now be sold, the NBH noted.

A big majority of the loans were smaller than 20 million forints (about $70,000) each, typically taken out by people in villages or small towns.

The central bank proposed that banks design a sustainable restructuring programme, which may include multiple attempts to reach out to borrowers and, if selling the property is necessary, maintaining an option to stay on as tenants and even buy them back at a later date.

Close to half of the borrowers could benefit from restructuring, the bank said, adding that both sides need to do more to alleviate the situation. ($1 = 279.5200 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)