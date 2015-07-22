BUDAPEST, July 22 Lawmakers of a Hungarian parliamentary committee approved on Wednesday the nomination of central banker Marton Nagy as a new Deputy Governor to succeed Adam Balog, who has taken over at state-owned MKB Bank.

The nomination, announced by Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy on Tuesday, was approved with nine votes in favour, none against and five abstentions. Nagy will become the ninth member of the rate-setting Monetary Council, casting his first vote in August. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)