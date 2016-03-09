BUDAPEST, March 9 Hungarian President Janos Ader on Wednesday blocked an amendment to the central bank law that curbs the transparency of finances of business units of the bank, and he sent the legislation to the Constitutional Court for review.

"Having examined the legislation, I have found that the changes are not in line with the constitutional provisions on the handling of public funds and on the freedom of public information," Ader said in a statement on his website.

Ader added that the retroactive effect of the changes in the amended legislation was probably also in breach of constitutional principles. (Reporting by Budapest newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)