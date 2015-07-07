BUDAPEST, July 7 Hungary's central bank will launch a 10-year interest rate swap (IRS) facility for commercial banks in addition to the three- and five-year maturities already available, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The central bank said demand for its IRS facility increased after it announced an overhaul of its monetary policy tools and after talks with banks, it decided to expand the range of its IRS facilities.

"By introducing the ten-year maturity IRS, the NBH will be able to provide support to banks in increasing and stabilising their holdings of long-term government securities, thereby reducing the costs of government debt financing," the bank said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)