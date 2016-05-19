BUDAPEST May 19 The profitability of Hungary's
banks is expected to improve further and with the cut in the
windfall bank tax and a pickup in lending, the sector could post
a return on equity of 6 to 8 percent this year and next, the
central bank said on Thursday.
The National Bank of Hungary said in its financial stability
report that in the longer term return on equity can rise to 10
percent in the sector, but a clean-up of distressed assets and
further cost rationalisation was essential.
"Managing NPLs is essential for the banking sector to become
able to adequately support sustainable economic growth," the
bank said, adding that the capital position of the sector was
robust and its shock-absorbing capacity was strong.
It said non-performing household loans of the bank sector
stood at close to 18 percent at the end of last year, while
non-performing corporate loans were at 18.4 percent.
