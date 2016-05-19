BUDAPEST May 19 The profitability of Hungary's banks is expected to improve further and with the cut in the windfall bank tax and a pickup in lending, the sector could post a return on equity of 6 to 8 percent this year and next, the central bank said on Thursday.

The National Bank of Hungary said in its financial stability report that in the longer term return on equity can rise to 10 percent in the sector, but a clean-up of distressed assets and further cost rationalisation was essential.

"Managing NPLs is essential for the banking sector to become able to adequately support sustainable economic growth," the bank said, adding that the capital position of the sector was robust and its shock-absorbing capacity was strong.

It said non-performing household loans of the bank sector stood at close to 18 percent at the end of last year, while non-performing corporate loans were at 18.4 percent. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)