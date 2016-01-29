BUDAPEST Jan 29 Hungary's central bank will weigh a fine-tuning of its interest rate corridor in coming months depending on how interbank rates will move, deputy governor Marton Nagy said on Friday.

Nagy told reporters that liquidity was expected to drop in March when billions of euros worth of swaps would expire which commercial banks took from the central bank during the conversion of foreign currency mortgages last year. This will lead to a shrinking of the central bank's balance sheet.

By the end of April the central bank will also phase out its 2-week deposits, which could also impact interbank rates.

"The role of the interest rate corridor could increase because as liquidity drops, the volatility of the interbank rate could rise within the interest rate corridor," Nagy said.

"This could lead t6o a fine-tuning of the interest rate corridor." (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)