BUDAPEST Dec 21 The Hungarian central bank accepted 3-month deposits worth 400 billion forints ($1.34 billion) on Wednesday at its last tender this year, it announced on its Reuters page.

The central bank's 3-month deposits now hold 900 billion forints. The bank has set a limit of 900 billion forints for the stock of deposits by the end of the year.

On Tuesday, it announced that it would cap the amount in the 3-month deposits at 750 billion forints by the end of March. ($1 = 298.22 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)