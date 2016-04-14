BUDAPEST, April 14 A Baroque building in historic Budapest will house a graduate school for economists, a pet project of central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy due to open when renovations finish this year.

A veil of secrecy around the project was lifted when the constitutional court struck down a law to restrict financial scrutiny of six educational foundations set up by the National Bank of Hungary -- one of which is opening the doctoral school.

The foundations are seen as a symbol of the power Matolcsy holds at the central bank, which he has led since 2013, and which observers say is undimmed by the court's rebuke and criticism from some within the ruling Fidesz party.

"It also happens in Fidesz that something is too much," said Csaba Toth, a political analyst at Republikon Institute. "It does not mean, however, that Matolcsy fell out of grace."

Unexpectedly referred to Hungary's top court by President Janos Ader, who cited concerns over the handling of public funds, the law would also have covered other central bank business units, including the Budapest Stock Exchange.

The educational foundations, set up in 2014, have also attracted attention from the European Central Bank, which warned that nearly 1 billion euros of funding given by the central bank could breach rules on monetary financing of governments. Most of the money was invested in Hungarian government bonds, the income from which pays their running costs.

The court decision was the first clipping of Matolcsy's wings since he became economy minister in 2010, having held the same role in Orban's first government between 2000 and 2002.

The relationship between Matolcsy, 60, and 52-year-old Orban, who once described the central bank chief as his "right-hand man", has been key to the direction of Hungary's often unconventional economic policies.

On Monday, Orban defended a big pay hike for central bankers, including Matolcsy, telling parliament the bank had "saved Hungary from financial collapse" by engineering the conversion of billions of euros worth of Swiss franc mortgages.

"Theirs is a fully tested alliance: he never turned against Orban ... never asked any questions that would have raised doubts (about his allegiance)," said a source close to the government, who wished to remain unnamed.

"Matolcsy has full authorisation, and infinite powers over the financial sector."

GROWING POWERS

On joining the government, Matolcsy helped Orban break from International Monetary Fund supervision and win back independence in policymaking to set a new, unorthodox track.

Some policies, such as a state grab of private pension savings, and a hefty special tax on banks, upset the European Union and investors, but they paid off: the budget deficit fell.

His central bank has supported Orban's economic policies by taking interest rates to a record low and launching a massive funding-for-lending programme.

Two sources told Reuters that Matolcsy had a decisive influence over the shift to refinancing Hungary's debt with forint-denominated bonds -- a move for independence from foreign investors in line with Orban's ideas.

"Matolcsy had a major role in that Hungary is not issuing Eurobonds," a source close to the government said.

The debt agency AKK said it was advantageous for Hungary if the government, the central bank and AKK "worked in harmony".

"This ... can in no way be called influencing, this means a co-ordination on economic policy," AKK said in an emailed reply to Reuters questions.

It has pencilled in one billion euros' worth of foreign currency bond sales for 2016 after zero issuance last year but has announced only a small yuan bond issue so far.

"Increasing opaqueness" around the central bank was among factors cited by Standard & Poor's last month to explain its decision to keep Hungary's credit rating in the "junk" category.

Replying to Reuters questions, S&P analyst Frank Gill said the constitutional court's decision would aid transparency regarding the use of public funds.

"Nevertheless we continue to consider aspects of monetary operations in Hungary (including the NBH's ownership of foundations and a majority stake in the national stock exchange...) to reflect a departure from the central bank's principal mandate: which is inflation targeting," he added.

After the law was blocked, Matolcsy pledged to make public the foundations' financial data and asked the State Audit Office to ensure their transparency.

Fidesz said it would respect the court's decision but may present another legislative proposal.

"The aim is that the same legislative framework should apply to the NBH as the other non-euro zone central banks," the party's press office said in an emailed response.

The central bank declined requests for comment.

SENSE OF MISSION

Matolcsy has transformed the institution he runs, curbing the independence of its staff of economists, two former central bank employees told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

"He is an authoritarian person and surely does not like to be told what should be done, but he can build some of the fitting pieces of the puzzle into his own world view," one said.

"Autonomy (in the bank) has decreased ... once a decision is made, the staff must focus on implementation. It's not like everyone is micro-managed but the direction must be upheld," the other former central bank employee said.

One said a degree of self-censorship has emerged within the bank, with people trying to word things very carefully.

"A paper or study is checked by many people, and you get signals that there is something the Governor does not like, or does not want to see," the source added.

Both sources said Matolcsy, described as energetic and with a strong sense of mission, had a desire to educate the public and gain international recognition -- hence the foundations.

"He has a goal to make the National Bank of Hungary into the top 10 central banks of the world as an intellectual workshop," one of the sources said.

($1 = 276 forints) (Writing by Krisztina Than; Editing by Catherine Evans)