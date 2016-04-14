By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs
| BUDAPEST, April 14
BUDAPEST, April 14 A Baroque building in
historic Budapest will house a graduate school for economists, a
pet project of central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy due to open
when renovations finish this year.
A veil of secrecy around the project was lifted when the
constitutional court struck down a law to restrict financial
scrutiny of six educational foundations set up by the National
Bank of Hungary -- one of which is opening the doctoral school.
The foundations are seen as a symbol of the power Matolcsy
holds at the central bank, which he has led since 2013, and
which observers say is undimmed by the court's rebuke and
criticism from some within the ruling Fidesz party.
"It also happens in Fidesz that something is too much," said
Csaba Toth, a political analyst at Republikon Institute. "It
does not mean, however, that Matolcsy fell out of grace."
Unexpectedly referred to Hungary's top court by President
Janos Ader, who cited concerns over the handling of public
funds, the law would also have covered other central bank
business units, including the Budapest Stock Exchange.
The educational foundations, set up in 2014, have also
attracted attention from the European Central Bank, which warned
that nearly 1 billion euros of funding given by the central bank
could breach rules on monetary financing of governments. Most of
the money was invested in Hungarian government bonds, the income
from which pays their running costs.
The court decision was the first clipping of Matolcsy's
wings since he became economy minister in 2010, having held the
same role in Orban's first government between 2000 and 2002.
The relationship between Matolcsy, 60, and 52-year-old
Orban, who once described the central bank chief as his
"right-hand man", has been key to the direction of Hungary's
often unconventional economic policies.
On Monday, Orban defended a big pay hike for central
bankers, including Matolcsy, telling parliament the bank had
"saved Hungary from financial collapse" by engineering the
conversion of billions of euros worth of Swiss franc mortgages.
"Theirs is a fully tested alliance: he never turned against
Orban ... never asked any questions that would have raised
doubts (about his allegiance)," said a source close to the
government, who wished to remain unnamed.
"Matolcsy has full authorisation, and infinite powers over
the financial sector."
GROWING POWERS
On joining the government, Matolcsy helped Orban break from
International Monetary Fund supervision and win back
independence in policymaking to set a new, unorthodox track.
Some policies, such as a state grab of private pension
savings, and a hefty special tax on banks, upset the European
Union and investors, but they paid off: the budget deficit fell.
His central bank has supported Orban's economic policies by
taking interest rates to a record low and launching a massive
funding-for-lending programme.
Two sources told Reuters that Matolcsy had a decisive
influence over the shift to refinancing Hungary's debt with
forint-denominated bonds -- a move for independence from foreign
investors in line with Orban's ideas.
"Matolcsy had a major role in that Hungary is not issuing
Eurobonds," a source close to the government said.
The debt agency AKK said it was advantageous for Hungary if
the government, the central bank and AKK "worked in harmony".
"This ... can in no way be called influencing, this means a
co-ordination on economic policy," AKK said in an emailed reply
to Reuters questions.
It has pencilled in one billion euros' worth of foreign
currency bond sales for 2016 after zero issuance last year but
has announced only a small yuan bond issue so far.
"Increasing opaqueness" around the central bank was among
factors cited by Standard & Poor's last month to explain its
decision to keep Hungary's credit rating in the "junk" category.
Replying to Reuters questions, S&P analyst Frank Gill said
the constitutional court's decision would aid transparency
regarding the use of public funds.
"Nevertheless we continue to consider aspects of monetary
operations in Hungary (including the NBH's ownership of
foundations and a majority stake in the national stock
exchange...) to reflect a departure from the central bank's
principal mandate: which is inflation targeting," he added.
After the law was blocked, Matolcsy pledged to make public
the foundations' financial data and asked the State Audit Office
to ensure their transparency.
Fidesz said it would respect the court's decision but may
present another legislative proposal.
"The aim is that the same legislative framework should apply
to the NBH as the other non-euro zone central banks," the
party's press office said in an emailed response.
The central bank declined requests for comment.
SENSE OF MISSION
Matolcsy has transformed the institution he runs, curbing
the independence of its staff of economists, two former central
bank employees told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"He is an authoritarian person and surely does not like to
be told what should be done, but he can build some of the
fitting pieces of the puzzle into his own world view," one said.
"Autonomy (in the bank) has decreased ... once a decision is
made, the staff must focus on implementation. It's not like
everyone is micro-managed but the direction must be upheld," the
other former central bank employee said.
One said a degree of self-censorship has emerged within the
bank, with people trying to word things very carefully.
"A paper or study is checked by many people, and you get
signals that there is something the Governor does not like, or
does not want to see," the source added.
Both sources said Matolcsy, described as energetic and with
a strong sense of mission, had a desire to educate the public
and gain international recognition -- hence the foundations.
"He has a goal to make the National Bank of Hungary into the
top 10 central banks of the world as an intellectual workshop,"
one of the sources said.
($1 = 276 forints)
(Writing by Krisztina Than; Editing by Catherine Evans)