BUDAPEST, June 2 Hungary's central bank will replace its main two-week policy instrument with a new three-month, fixed-interest rate deposit from September 23 in an effort to encourage banks to buy more government securities, the bank said on Tuesday.

"The... base rate set by the Monetary Council will be the interest rate on the three-month deposit," the bank said in a statement, adding that the interest rate on the two-week deposit will be determined by market conditions after the change.

As part of a major overhaul of its key policy instruments, the bank will impose a quantity limit on its two-week facility which will be available at auctions. The stock of these deposits is expected to fall gradually to 1 trillion forints ($3.56 billion) by the end of the year, from 5.0-5.5 trillion now.

The bank said it was also planning to increase the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) for banks to 100 percent as early as possible, in 2016, from 70 percent planned earlier.

"Since government securities are much more attractive from the perspective of regulatory liquidity than the three-month deposit, banks will increasingly finance the state instead of the central bank by purchasing more and more government securities," the bank said. ($1 = 280.86 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)